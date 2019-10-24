Failure to see transmission wires seriously injures pilot

The pilot of the powered parachute reported that, during a biennial flight review, he descended to about 30′ above the ground to fly an arc around a field near Mabton, Washington.
While over the field, the powered parachute dropped another 10′ to 15′, and he added power to compensate before initiating a left turn.
During the turn, he saw transmission wires that neither he nor the flight instructor previously noticed.
He applied full power and attempted a turn to avoid the wires. But the powered parachute hit the transmission wires and then hit the ground.
The powered parachute sustained substantial damage to the fuselage. The pilot sustained serious injuries.
Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to see and avoid transmission wires.
NTSB Identification: GAA18CA029
This October 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
