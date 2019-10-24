General Aviation News

Rehkop honored for 50 years of service to general aviation

Bill Rehkop, national sales manager for Aero Performance, was recognized at the National Business Aviation Association’s convention in Las Vegas Oct. 21, 2019, for his 50 years of service to general aviation.

(L-R) Jack Samuels, Aircraft Spruce Sales Manager, Bill Rehkop, Aero Performance Sales Manager, and Jim Irwin, President of Aero Performance and Aircraft Spruce

Based at Aero Performance’s branch in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Rehkop opened the Harrisburg branch of Van Dusen in 1969 after several years in the Air Force in aircraft maintenance.

He was a sales manager for Van Dusen, Aviall, Cooper Aviation, and AAR before joining Aero Performance in 2002.

Jim Irwin, president of Aero Performance and Aircraft Spruce, presented Bill with the award celebrating his “50 years of outstanding service to thousands of pilots, aircraft owners, and aviation companies nationwide.”

Aero Performance is a distributor of aircraft parts, avionics, and pilot supplies.

