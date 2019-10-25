FlightSafety to build new learning center in Houston

FlightSafety International will build a new Learning Center in Houston, Texas. Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2020.

The new building will be located in the Houston Spaceport area at the Ellington Airport. The airport currently supports the operations of the United States military, NASA, and a variety of general aviation tenants. It is also home to the annual Wings Over Houston Airshow.

An artist’s rendering of the new center.

“FlightSafety is proud to have been a member of the Houston business community since 1966. This new facility will replace the current Houston Learning Center, which opened in 1976,” said David Davenport, president and CEO. “We appreciate the support received from the City of Houston for this new facility as we worked to develop and finalize a long-term ground lease agreement for a six-acre area within Phase 1 of the Spaceport.”

The new center will be equipped initially with 12 full flight simulators for a wide variety of aircraft types. These simulators and other advanced-technology training devices will be used to provide training for pilots, flight attendants, and aircraft maintenance technicians. This includes a dedicated area for training on Pratt & Whitney Canada engines.