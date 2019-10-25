Michelin adds new sizes to Pilot tire line

Michelin North America has added three additional sizes to the MICHELIN PILOT portfolio.
“The Pilot is an ultra-high-performance bias tire for piston and turboprop aircraft, designed to provide extra-long tire life, exceptional tread life, and all-weather protection,” according to company officials.
The new sizes include:
- 6.50-8/8/160
- 7.00-6/8/160
- 8.50-10/10/160
The Michelin Pilot tire, crafted with durable rubber compounds, has up to 21% deeper skid depth, according to company officials. A natural contour carcass line reduces ply stresses.
The tubeless tire design reduces the combined tire-wheel weight and helps eliminate the tire’s tendency to move around the wheel hub at touchdown, officials note.
The tire can also be used with a tube, delivering the same performance to pilots who use tube-type rims.
“Our Pilot tires are providing a softer ride than our previous tires and have additional tread,” said Bruce Waldecker, owner of a Bonanza and a member of the American Bonanza Society. “We have not had any issues with the mounting or balancing. They tracked straight and true for takeoffs and landings. They are fantastic!”
The Michelin Pilot is designed with additional belt plies that strengthen the crown area. The tire’s exclusive manufacturing process creates built-in balance for smooth taxiing and even tire wear, helping to provide true-track taxi, takeoffs and landings for propeller-driven aircraft, according to company officials.
“Our customers requested additional sizes for this deep-tread solution so that they could achieve more landings in a lighter tire to improve fuel efficiency and increase range,” said Robert Sevener, global lead for Michelin general aviation. “The ultra-high-performance Pilot tire provides both in this aircraft sector.”
