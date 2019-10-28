CAP cadets compete at Dronefest II

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — Navigating the tricky and challenging crosswinds of George M. Bush Park, cadets and senior members of Doylestown Civil Air Patrol Squadron 907 took to the air in their second drone competition – “Dronefest II” in early October 2019.

This year cadets had the opportunity to demonstrate their piloting skills and compete for trophies in several events. All participating cadets flew a tricky obstacle course or ran a sprint course with their drones. Cadets and senior members also had the opportunity to test their skills with a squadron-built drone, the product of a project under the watchful eye of Capt. Patrick Healey, the Squadron’s Aerospace Education Officer.

Skilled drone pilot, Cadet Airman Andrew Mitchell and his “Best of Fest” trophy (Photo by Marc Duome)

“Bragging rights” went to the pilot who demonstrated the best overall flying skills in the eyes of the event judges. This year the award went to Cadet Airman 1C Andrew Mitchell who excelled in multiple challenges and was awarded the “Best of Fest” trophy.

Cadet 2dLt Ethan Quinn cornered the market, winning the first place trophy in two of the three events (Fastest Drone and best Obstacle Course time).

Cadet 2dLt Ethan Quinn is all smiles brandishing awards for two drone categories (Photo by Pat Healey)

Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary arm of the U.S. Air Force, promotes three key missions in service to the local community: Aerospace education, cadet programs, and emergency services (Disaster Relief, Search and Rescue).

Sometimes the wind won the battle (Photo by Pat Healey)

The squadron based at Doylestown Airport is considered a “Composite Squadron,” which is comprised of cadets (under age 21) and a contingent of senior volunteer members.