Video: Texas Antique Airplane Fly-In

Picture of the Day: 11-year-old’s first lesson

Jacqueline Norris submitted the following photos and a note: "Zoë Norris, 11, wants to be a pilot. Foothill’s Regional Airport in Western, N.C., is helping her get her start. Along with her CFI, Ben Shelton, she is seen here doing her preflight checklist and then inflight at the controls." Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day?