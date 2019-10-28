General Aviation News

Video: Texas Antique Airplane Fly-In

by

Couldn’t make it to the 2019 Texas Antique Fly-In in Gainesville, Texas? Check out this video from Smitty Smith of FunPlacesToFly.com, which shows all the planes and people that were lucky enough to be there.

