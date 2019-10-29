AMA Expo West kicks off National Drone Safety Awareness Week

PONOMA, California — The 2019 Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) Expo West will take place at the Fairplex Exposition Complex Nov. 1-3, 2019.

The event kicks off the first ever National Drone Safety Awareness Week, a national campaign led by the FAA to educate the public about drone safety. AMA clubs across the country will be participating in Safety Awareness Week by hosting events and discussing drone safety with their communities.

AMA Expo West will feature family-friendly activities, including indoor and outdoor model aircraft flying, a night airshow, rocket launches, drone racing, radio control cars and trucks, a model boat pond, and much more.

The event is free for kids 12 and under, active military with ID, as well as uniformed Girl and Boy Scouts, Navy Sea Cadets, and Civil Air Patrol cadets.

Additional attractions include:

Fly Under the Stars: Utilizing the 10-acre outdoor flying field, hobbyists will have the opportunity for open flying at night. This field will also feature a Desert Aircraft Free Style Show and professional demonstrations during the day; a full schedule of outdoor flying activities is available here.

Kids Take Flight: Kids ages 8-17 will have the opportunity to fly in an airplane at a nearby airfield. Shuttles with be available to/from the Fairplex. The program is courtesy of the Young Eagles.

Cars, Trains and Boats Galore: Expo West visitors will also have access to a 4,500 square foot boat pond and a track set aside for drag racing and street racing RC cars and trucks.

Guest Speakers Series: Attendees will hear firsthand from prominent members of the aviation community. This year’s guests include the hosts of RC Roundtable, a podcast on RC vehicles; Rob Romash, inventor competitor and president of Eclipse Toys; and John M. Collins, the world’s foremost expert on paper airplanes.

More than 80 exhibitors will be featured at Expo West, highlighting new products and offering demonstrations. The presenting sponsor of AMA Expo West is eHobbyHouse. Additional sponsors include HobbyKing, Horizon Hobby, Scorpion Power System, PowerHeli, U.S. Scale Masters, Desert Aircraft, and EMAX USA.

The Expo begins Nov. 1 and runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., while Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional AMA Expo West information is available here. Ticket information is available here.