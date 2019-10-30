Performance Aircraft opens new flight training facility at KLNK

LINCOLN, Nebraska — Performance Aircraft has completed a new facility for its flight training academy at Lincoln Municipal Airport, growth fueled by the pilot shortage.

“There is an unprecedented global pilot shortage,” said Founder and President Bill Heckathorn. “This new facility will help us fulfill our vision of providing a training experience that will empower people from all over the world to have meaningful and successful careers serving others as professional pilots.”

Facilities include a a new hangar that houses the school’s fleet of training aircraft, which includes Cirrus, Cessna and Piper aircraft. It also includes approximately 6000 square feet of office space, which include training bays, a large classroom, a community area, a flight simulator, and more, according to company officials.

There will be an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23, 2019, where the facility will be open to tour. The new facility is on the General Aviation Ramp at Lincoln Municipal Airport at 1760 W. Kearney Ave.