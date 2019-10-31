New owner for Soloy Aviation Solutions

Fifty-Ten-Yankee has purchased all the assets of Soloy Aviation Solutions, including the fixed wing, engine, and helicopter STCs currently produced by the company.

Fifty-Ten-Yankee will support 20 FAA approved fixed wing, three helicopter, and two FAR Part 33 engine STCs, as well as 23 foreign approvals. A list of supported STCs can be found on the company website.

The new ownership will continue to operate as Soloy Aviation Solutions using the Soloy Aviation Solutions website. The company’s operations will move to a new facility at Olympia Regional Airport (KOLM) in Washington.

“Fifty-Ten-Yankee, LLC includes a dedicated team of highly skilled personnel that have over 100 years of combined experience with Soloy products and will continue to provide worldwide support and services under the new ownership for the STC conversion products,” said Dave Stauffer, managing member. “In the tradition of Joe Soloy’s company, we will continue to develop new products that enhance safety and increase utilization by improving performance and reducing operational costs.”

In addition to the existing Soloy product lines, Fifty-Ten-Yankee has acquired all intellectual property and production rights for the twin engine/single propeller Soloy Dual Pac, the Soloy Pathfinder 21 modification, Soloy Enaer T35 turbine conversion, and the a inlet design and tooling for the Williams FJ44 turbofan engine.