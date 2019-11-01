General Aviation News

Gemini Air Group new Twin Commander service center

2019-11-01

Twin Commander Aircraft has named Scottsdale, Arizona-based Gemini Air Group a Twin Commander Factory Authorized Service Center.

Gemini Air Group joins a network of 12 other independently owned and operated aircraft sales, maintenance, and overhaul facilities that have the “experience, expertise, and capabilities” to service and maintain the Twin Commander fleet of legacy aircraft, according to Twin Commander Aircraft officials.

Established in 1997 as an aircraft management company by Tim Carpay, Gemini Air Group has grown to become an aircraft charter, maintenance, and services operation. The company occupies a 60,000-square-foot facility at the Scottsdale Airport (KSDL).

As part of the Twin Commander Factory Authorized Service Center network, Gemini maintenance technicians undergo factory authorized training and the company stocks genuine Twin Commander parts. 

