Aerobatic flight sim updated with new aircraft, airports

Knife Edge Software and Jim Bourke Airshows have updated Acro FS, an aerobatic flight simulator, with three new aircraft and several new flying sites.

They also have released the sim free in early access.

Jim Bourke, air show pilot and member of the US Unlimited Aerobatic Team, said he created Acro FS to be the world’s most realistic simulation of aerobatic flight.

“Acro FS is a different kind of flight simulator,” company officials noted. “This is a simulation about flying, built with the stick and rudder pilot in mind.”

Knife Edge Software, developers of Acro FS, has more than two decades of experience with the high-alpha aerodynamic models required to simulate acro flight. That understanding of aggressive flight is what allows Acro FS to simulate snap rolls, spins, torque rolls, and other advanced maneuvers that haven’t been handled properly by flight sims to date, company officials say.

Users with quality gaming computers can even fly in VR, officials add.

“Strap on your Oculus or SteamVR headset and you can watch the world spin around you,” officials said in a prepared release. “Just like in a real acro plane, you may find that you need to limit your time in VR. The experience is intense.”

Pilots can now choose from four aircraft:

American Champion Super Decathlon

Yakovlev Yak-54 “Russian Thunder”

XtremeAir Sbach 342

Extra 330SC “Fuzz Machine”

And fly at four different locations: