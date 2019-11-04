PS Engineering upgrades audio panel

PS Engineering has introduced its PAR200B audio panel, boasting capabilities and enhancements requested by customers.

The original PAR200 was introduced in 2013, with the PAR200A introduced in 2015 to accommodate changes in international standards.

“Never one to rest on their laurels, PS Engineering listened to their customers, adding capabilities and enhancements to the baseline PAR200A worthy of an incremental price increase,” company officials said in a press release.

In the newest version, PS Engineering added IntelliAudio, USAF patented technology that provides “true dimensional sound,” according to company officials. This aids the pilot in focusing on the radio that is most important at any point in time, officials explain.

The user interface also has been overhauled, using an OLED display and three soft keys that improves access to all the functionality of the PAR200B, company officials note.

With the combination of audio panel, intercom, aircraft radio, integrated Bluetooth, and IntelliAudio, a pilot can upgrade their existing audio panel, intercom, and radio with just a standard width, 1.3” tall audio panel. The Trig Transceiver is remote mounted, making installation much easier, company officials report.

The audio panel has individual volume controls for the intercom and radio levels, along with various music distribution capabilities. A built-in speaker amplifier, split mode, and frequency recall are also part of the PAR200B audio panel.

“The PAR200B meets the needs of those whose mission is flying mostly VFR and in an airplane that doesn’t warrant a costly radio upgrade,” said Mark Scheuer, founder and CEO of the company.

Priced at $3,495, the PAR200B fits the mission for aircraft owners from Stinsons to Taylorcrafts, Warriors to Archers, from the C152 to C172, and various other VFR aircraft, he added.

With the availability of new low-profile Nav/Coms, the PAR200B also offers the ability to have two com radios in the panel space of one, officials said.