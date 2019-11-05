Nominations open for General Aviation Awards

The General Aviation Awards Committee is now accepting nominations for the 2020 class of national honorees.

The annual awards are presented to the National FAASTeam Representative of the Year, National Aviation Technician of the Year, and the National Certificated Flight Instructor of the Year.

The deadline to submit nominations is 5 p.m. EST Nov. 30, 2019.

The 2019 honorees holding their plaques: Gary Reeves of Decatur, Texas, Certificated Flight Instructor of the Year, Karen Kalishek of De Pere, Wisconsin, 2019 FAA Safety Team Representative of the Year, and Jon Monti of Gardnerville, Nevada, 2019 Aviation Technician of the Year.

To submit nominations and learn more, go to GeneralAviationAwards.org.



The General Aviation Awards Program is a cooperative effort between the aviation industry and organizations and the FAA. For more than 55 years, the program has recognized aviation professionals in the fields of flight instruction, aviation maintenance, avionics, and flight safety for their important contributions to the general aviation community. These awards highlight the outstanding leadership roles these individuals play in promoting aviation safety, education, and professionalism.

Winners are recognized locally, regionally and nationally. National winners receive recognition annually at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. They also receive gifts provided by sponsors and contributors.