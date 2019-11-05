Travel back in time with Sporty’s

To celebrate 58 years as part of the aviation community, Sporty’s has issued a hat and a T-shirt that bear the original Sporty’s logo from the 1960s.

The logo is the very first one, which was found over the company’s first flight school.

“Whether you were already flying in the 1960s or joined us much later, this T-shirt and hat are a fun way to start a conversation with other pilots,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman.

Sporty’s Pilot Shop Retro Hat is available for $9.95, while the T-shirt is $19.95.