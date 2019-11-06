Celebrating 90 years of the 99s

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — On, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, members of the New York/New Jersey Chapter of the Ninety-Nines will celebrate the 90th anniversary of their first meeting, which took place in Valley Stream, N.Y., headed by Amelia Earhart.

Chapter members will give tours to Nassau County Girl Scouts of the Cradle of Aviation Museum to help them experience aviation and earn their 99s Aviation patch.

Additionally, the museum, in honor of the 90th anniversary of the 99s and National Aviation History Month, has created a self-guided tour highlighting the accomplishments of women in air and space.

About the Ninety-Nines

In August 1929, at the Women’s Air Derby, also called the Powder Puff Derby, a group of female pilots decided to formalize their group. They sent out an invitation to join their group on Oct. 9, 1929, and held their first meeting on Nov. 2, 1929, at Curtiss Field, in Valley Stream, N.Y. The meeting was led by Amelia Earhart, who was later elected the first president.

The bronze marker of the historic first meeting of the Ninety-Nines in Valley Stream is now on exhibit at the Cradle courtesy of the Long Island-NY-NJ Chapters of the Ninety-Nines.

Of the 117 licensed women pilots of the day, 99 became charter members of the organization. The original purpose of the Ninety-Nines was for the mutual support and advancement of female pilots, “good fellowship, jobs, and a central office and files on women in aviation.” Today, membership has grown worldwide to more than 5,100 hailing from 44 countries.

Additionally, museum visitors can learn about, celebrate, and experience the challenges and accomplishments of women in aviation throughout the museum exhibits and its Long Island Aviation Hall of Fame.

The Cradle of Aviation Museum and Education Center is home to more than 75 planes and spacecraft representing over 100 years of aviation history. The museum, which is listed on New York State’s National Register of Historic Places, is on Museum Row, Charles Lindbergh Blvd., in East Garden City.