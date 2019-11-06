Picture of the Day: A dusty High Sierra Fly-In

Gary Lanthrum submitted the following photos and note: “The High Sierra Fly-In had great, and not so great, conditions this year. This shot was taken during one of the dustier days. This is looking east towards Tule Peak.”

This was my camp site at the High Sierra Fly-In, on the Dead Cow dry lake bed in Nevada. Some mornings (like this one) were clear with no wind. Others were downright nasty with wind and blowing playa dust.

Saturday at the High Sierra Fly-In dawned nicely, but the winds built most of the day. During the peak, winds were 25 knots out of the west and blew lots of playa dust into the air. This is the view looking east across the Dead Cow dry lake bed at some of the planes parked there waiting for better flying conditions. It cleared up beautifully that night.

