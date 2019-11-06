Streamlined flight bag from Cool Travel Stuff

Scully Leather has been making leather products since 1906. The Lambskin Pilot Bag, with line drawing (to scale) of World War II aircraft on the liner, is part of its 81st Aero Squadron line.

The pilot bag is small and compact, yet big enough to hold your headset, POH, flashlight, Pocket Smoke Hood, mini iPad, and your power bank.

The Scully flight bag, from Cool Travel Stuff, measures 9″ wide by 11″ tall by 3.5″ deep and is priced at $159.