General Aviation News

Streamlined flight bag from Cool Travel Stuff

by Leave a Comment

Scully Leather has been making leather products since 1906. The Lambskin Pilot Bag, with line drawing (to scale) of World War II aircraft on the liner, is part of its 81st Aero Squadron line.

The pilot bag is small and compact, yet big enough to hold your headset, POH, flashlight, Pocket Smoke Hood, mini iPad, and your power bank.

The Scully flight bag, from Cool Travel Stuff, measures 9″ wide by 11″ tall by 3.5″ deep and is priced at $159.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

About General Aviation News Staff

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners