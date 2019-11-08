Lighting the way

New from Sporty’s is the Flight Gear Headlamp designed for pilots.

“One of the biggest problems when using flashlights on the flight deck is overly powerful, blinding lights that ruin your night vision,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “You won’t have that issue thanks to independent switches for red and white LEDs.”

This headlamp features an independent switch for the red LEDs that controls two levels of brightness: A low-level red LED for when you just need a touch of illumination in the cockpit and a high-level red LED that brightens up a larger space inside the plane without adversely effecting night vision, according to Sporty’s officials.

The other button on the headlamp controls the white LEDs. The first press of the button turns on the bright white floodlight. With a second press of that button, the light changes to a spotlight function. A third press of the button will illuminate both the flood and the spotlight, providing the best possible brightness for the pilot, company officials note.

Sporty’s Flight Gear Headlamp also is designed with a swivel head so that you can aim the light exactly where you want it. The headband on the light is adjustable and does not interfere with a headset, officials add.

The headlamp uses three AAA batteries (not included). Price: $19.95.