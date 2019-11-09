We want your photos

General Aviation News

We are still looking for our readers’ best photographs for The Year in Pictures for our last two print issues of 2019.

All pictures selected for The Year in Pictures will earn the photographer: 

  • A free one-year subscription to General Aviation News 
  • A handful of extra copies to share with family and friends
  • Bragging rights

The photos also will be posted online during the coming months as Picture of the Day, like the one below:

Rob Stapleton Jr. sent in this photo of a Cessna 185 on amphib floats landing in the late afternoon at Lake Hood Seaplane Base in Anchorage, Alaska, on Oct. 6, 2019.

So send us your best shots taken during 2019. Please send the largest file size you have available. Bigger is better.

The best way to send them in is to use this form.

