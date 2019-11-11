Garmin adds Piper models to GFC 500 autopilot STC

Garmin has received FAA Supplemental Type Certification (STC) for the GFC 500 autopilot in additional models of the Piper PA-28 and select models of the Piper PA-32.

Specific aircraft models now approved for the GFC 500 autopilot include:

Piper PA-28: Models: 201T, 236

Piper PA-32: Models: 260, 300

The GFC 500 autopilot integrates with the G5 electronic flight instrument or a combination of the G5 and either a G3X Touch or G500 TXi flight display to provide pilots with an “economical and modern autopilot solution,” according to Garmin officials.

The autopilot mode controller contains dedicated keys and knobs, a control wheel that allows for adjustments to aircraft pitch, airspeed and vertical speed, and a level button that returns the aircraft to straight-and-level flight.

As a standard feature, pilots receive Garmin ESP with the GFC 500 autopilot, which works to assist the pilot in maintaining the aircraft in a stable flight condition. ESP functions independently of the autopilot and works in the background to help pilots avoid inadvertent flight attitudes or bank angles and provide airspeed protection while the pilot is hand-flying the aircraft, company officials explain.

For customers who already have a G5 electronic flight instrument, the GFC 500 starts at a suggested retail price of $6,995 for a 2-axis autopilot (installation not included.) The GFC 500 can be purchased with the G5 electronic flight instrument for a suggested retail price of less than $10,000, Garmin officials report.

Garmin continues to expand its aircraft approval list for the GFC 600 and GFC 500 autopilots. To view the most up-to-date aircraft STC list, to view certifications that are expected to begin in the next 12 months, or to express interest in a specific aircraft make and model, go to Garmin.com/GFC500 or Garmin.com/GFC600.