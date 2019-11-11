New business aviation group launches in Florida

A new business aviation group — the Central Florida Business Aviation Association (CFBAA) — has launched in the Orlando area, seeking to promote and support the growth of business aviation in central and north Florida.

“We are looking forward to focusing on the issues and challenges in central Florida, while still collaborating with the other regional aviation groups in the state on legislative issues and other statewide concerns,” said CFBAA board member Jenny Showalter. “We are excited about providing great networking opportunities for our members and offering resources for business aviation in this region.”

The group is planning for events next year, including a Safety Day in late spring and a collaborative event with Women in Aviation, which will hold its 31st annual conference in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in March 2020, according to Matthew Olafsen, CFBAA vice president.

CFBAA also plans to work with officials with the National Business Aviation Association to reach out to students to get them involved in the 2020 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition, set for Oct. 6-8 in Orlando.

“Workforce development will be one of our primary areas of focus, and we hope to get our members involved in mentoring and other workforce programs,” said Olafsen.

“CFBAA helps to fill a void in Florida regional group coverage in this key aviation state,” said NBAA’s Southeast regional representative Greg Voos, who provided support for the formation of the new group. “Central Florida has many business aviation operators who will now have a greater voice at both the local and state level.”