Caravan: Cessna’s Swiss Army Knife With Wings!

“Caravan: Cessna’s Swiss Army Knife With Wings!” is now available as an eBook.

Known for being one of the most versatile and robust aircraft ever produced, the Cessna Caravan has become the DC-3 workhorse of our current times — as Cessna nicknames it, a “Swiss Army Knife with wings.”

Written by Caravan pilots J.D. Lewis and LeRoy Coook, each chapter contains a special topic, along with the related phase of flight.

Two sections of color photography are included, as well as multiple appendices with further information on specifications and industry contacts for Caravan owners.

The eBook versions are available for $14.95, while the softcover book is available for $19.95.

