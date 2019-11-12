Five aviators inducted into EAA halls of fame

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Experimental Aircraft Association recognized the contributions of five people to the world of flight as they were inducted into the EAA Sport Aviation Halls of Fame on Nov. 7, 2019.

The five inductees represent a spectrum of aviation within the EAA community and have achieved notable successes within their particular realm of flight:

EAA Homebuilders Hall of Fame: Robert Nuckolls of Medicine Lodge, Kansas

Robert Nuckolls of Medicine Lodge, Kansas International Aerobatic Club Hall of Fame: John Morrissey of Lee’s Summit, Missouri

John Morrissey of Lee’s Summit, Missouri Warbirds of America Hall of Fame: Dennis Sanders of Ione, California

Dennis Sanders of Ione, California Vintage Aircraft Association Hall of Fame: John Turgyan of New Egypt, New Jersey

John Turgyan of New Egypt, New Jersey EAA Ultralights Hall of Fame: James Morris “Morrie” Hummel (posthumous)

The EAA Sport Aviation Halls of Fame were established to honor the outstanding achievements of men and women in aviation who share the spirit of EAA and its community. Those inducted into the halls of fame are selected by their peers for myriad contributions made to their respective areas of aviation.

EAA HALLS OF FAME 2019 INDUCTEES

Homebuilders Hall of Fame

Robert Nuckolls: Nuckolls’ knowledge of aircraft electrical systems has been invaluable for aircraft builders for more than 30 years. With a passion of electronics that began in childhood, Nuckolls’ publication The AeroElectric Connection has been a staple for builders, along with his many contributions to EAA Sport Aviation magazine.

Bob Nuckolls.

Nuckolls has worked for every airframe manufacturer in his home region of Wichita, Kansas, and retired in 2007 as an acknowledged expert in aircraft electronics. He continues his design and consulting work today.

Vintage Aircraft Association Hall of Fame

John Turgyan: Turgyan has had a steadfast commitment to the preservation and restoration of vintage aircraft throughout his life. He has owned, restored or maintained an impressive roster of vintage aircraft including types from Ryan, Stinson, Howard, Spartan, Beech, and Waco.

John Turgyan.

Turgyan’s close friendship and association with the late Jim Younkin also led him to be one of the few pilots selected to fly Younkin’s well-known racing replicas, including Mr. Mulligan and the Travel Air Mystery Ship.

International Aerobatic Hall of Fame

John Morrissey: Morrissey has been flying for more than 60 years, including a stint in the U.S. Air Force that earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service in Vietnam.

He turned to aerobatic flying competition in the 1970s and won national championships in both the Sportsman and Advanced categories. He also earned spots on the U.S. Advanced team that competed in the world championships, including the team gold medal performance in 1996.

IAC President Roberty Armstrong, John Morrissey, and EAA President Jack Pelton.

Morrissey is also known for his specialized aerobatic training camps that began in the early 1990s. Through that resource, he has perhaps shaped more aerobatic careers than any other American individual.

Warbirds of America Hall of Fame

Dennis Sanders: Sanders is a member of the family that has spent decades restoring and maintaining rare warbirds, particularly the Hawker Sea Fury. He is perhaps the highest-time Sea Fury pilot in the world.

Dennis Sanders.

Sanders is perhaps best known for his participation in the Unlimited Gold category at the National Championship Air Races in Reno, Nevada, with the legendary Dreadnought Sea Fury he flew to the 2019 national title.

Sanders remains as a check airman at Reno and has also been an active air show performer for the past three decades.

Ultralights Hall of Fame

Morry Hummel (posthumous): Hummel played a major role in the interest and growth of the ultralight community, beginning with his HummelBird in the 1980s – a modified Windwagon that included a version that used a converted Volkswagen engine. In the 1990s, Hummel designed and flew the all-metal UltraCruiser.

Morry Hummel’s daughter, Sandra Partee, accepted his award.

Hummel’s flying career spanned nearly 50 years until he was in his early 90s. He died in 2010 at age 94.

Spirit of Leadership Award

In addition, Michel Bryson of Oshkosh received the Henry Kimberly Spirit of Leadership Award for her efforts on behalf of EAA and the local community.

EAA President Jack Pelton and Michel Bryson.

Bryson has chaired the International Visitors Tent team at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh for more than 15 years, leading a volunteer group that welcomes aviation enthusiasts from more than 80 countries to Oshkosh each year.