King Schools introduces interactive Garmin GTN 650/750 video course

Flying The Garmin GTN 650/750 is a new online, interactive course from King Schools that makes it easier than ever to master the powerful capabilities of the Garmin GTN 650/750 series, according to company officials.

Pilots who are new to the GTN navigators, or in need of a refresher, will learn to get the most out their system with a high level of competency and confidence, officials note.

Both VFR and IFR features are taught, with more than six hours of mobile-friendly video that can be taken either online or offline using a free iPhone/iPad app. The course also includes free lifetime access and updates.

John King.

“This course welcomes you to the rewarding world of flying with the Garmin GTN 750 or GTN 650,” said John King, King Schools Co-Chairman. “These wonderful systems will enhance your situational awareness and reduce your workload better than any navigation system that has come before. Our goal is that you’ll be able to operate both the 750 and 650 very competently and take full advantage of what they can do for you. When you know how to get the most from it, your GTN will be a big help in your most important job as a pilot–risk management.”

“This course is much more than a manual or simple how-to video,” added Martha King, co-chairman. “The on-screen graphics demonstrating the operations are easy to follow and will have you up to speed quickly and efficiently. The videos use vivid real-life scenarios with clear instructions that prepare you so well that when you get in the airplane, your hands and eyes will automatically go to the right place.”

This course is available at KingSchools.com/GarminGTN for $179.