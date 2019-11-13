Picture of the Day: Dual low passes

Hieu Vo submitted this photo and note: “On my way to Nha Trang City, I got a chance to capture two trikes conducting dual low passes in the coastal city of Phan Thiet, Vietnam. Flying the Para-trike is Tran Anh, while Hoang Toan is flying the Delta trike.”

