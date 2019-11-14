Aviation Day at KFMY

FORT MYERS, Florida — Aviation Day 2019 will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at Page Field (KFMY) will open its doors to the community Saturday, Nov. 16, for Aviation Day 2019.

Aviation Day is a free annual community event hosted by the Lee County Port Authority to increase community awareness of the airport.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is held on the ramp on the north side of Page Field off North Airport Road, east of U.S. 41 and south of Colonial Boulevard. Parking is available off North Airport Road and U.S. 41 with complimentary shuttle bus transportation to the event.

There will be two featured aircraft at this year’s event: A Douglas C-54E and a Douglas C-47 Skytrain.

The Douglas C-54E “Spirit of Freedom” is a four-engine military transport aircraft used during World War II, the Korean War, and the Berlin Airlift. Visitors will step back in time as they view a flying museum and memorial housed in the interior of this original aircraft.

Tico Belle.

The Douglas C-47 Skytrain “Tico Belle” was part of the Normandy Invasion of World War II, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the historic event this year.

Other attractions will include general aviation aircraft and helicopter exhibits, plane and helicopter rides (for a fee), demonstrations by airport police and fire departments, aviation-themed shopping, food, and more. In addition, there will be free children’s activities and face painting, sponsored by Kimley-Horn and Suncoast Credit Union.

Airport officials are asking those coming to Aviation Day 2019 to help our local community by bringing a non-perishable food item to benefit The Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida.

Page Field serves general and business aviation with more than 98,000 aircraft operations annually.