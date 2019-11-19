McFarlane acquires Flight-Resource

McFarlane Aviation Products has acquired Flight-Resource, a sales and engineering company specializing in the development of FAA Supplemental Type Certificates (ST’s) and performance improvements using MT-Propeller designs.
With the acquisition, McFarlane officials say the company is the “world’s largest volume MT Composite Propeller distributor.”
MT-Propeller, located in Attig, Germany, has more than 75,000 blades in service throughout the world. In 1996 MT Germany expanded in the United State to create MT-Propeller USA located in DeLand, Florida.
“The lighter weight composite propellers absorb vibration instead of generating vibration, yielding amazing smoothness and service life improvements,” McFarlane officials said. “Merging Flight-Resource with McFarlane is a logical move forward as McFarlane has spent years designing replacement airframe and engine related parts that mitigate the effects of aircraft engine vibration.”
