Picture of the Day: Short final

Ken Killian submitted the following photo and note: “After a beautiful November day in the northwest, it was time to land ‘Charlie’ back at our home airport, S50, in Auburn, Washington. Charlie is our 1978 Archer II. I have been flying for well over 40 years and I still feel a rush of excitement every time I lift off and a great feel of satisfaction with a squeaker landing, which Charlie graces me with most of the time.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.