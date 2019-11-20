Sporty’s introduces Faro Stealth 2 passive headsets

The Faro Stealth 2 Passive Headset, now offered exclusively by Sporty’s, is the only passive headset to offer full Bluetooth connectivity so a pilot can connect wirelessly to an iPad or smartphone to get aviation app notifications, listen to music, or make phone calls.

“The Stealth 2 is perfect for picking up clearances at pilot-controlled airports or hearing a traffic callout from ForeFlight,” Sporty’s officials note.

“Until now, the only way to have Bluetooth connectivity with a headset was to purchase an ANR model. This feature is now available on the Passive Faro Stealth 2, allowing pilots to enjoy Bluetooth features at a substantial savings,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman.

Ear seals are more than twice as thick as other brands to provide maximum comfort with up to 26 dB noise reduction, according to officials. The adjustable microphone boom is reversible and features a noise-canceling electret microphone.

The Stealth 2 features independently controlled volume levels to both the left and right ear with thumb wheels. Faro Stealth headsets also feature a stereo/mono switch so they are adaptable to most aircraft intercom systems.

“That means even if your intercom is mono, you’ll still hear music in stereo,” adds Zimmerman.

The Passive Faro Stealth 2 Headset is available for $249.95. Faro Stealth 2 is also available equipped with ANR for $449.95.