Photos illustrate RAF’s mission

The winning entries in the 2019 Recreational Aviation Foundation illustrate the mission of the association, according to officials.

Close to 200 photos were submitted from five geographic regions, including an International category.

“Our judges had difficulty selecting just one winner from each region, finally settling on nine winners and three Honorable Mentions,” officials said.

RAF officials added they were “pleased that photos came from several airfields where the RAF has had an impact.” That includes Schafer Meadows and Ryan Field in Montana; Mexican Mountain in Utah; and Miracle Mile in Wyoming.

Each winner will receive a package of greeting cards with their photo on the front and photo credit on the back.

Winners

Midwest: Photo by Heidi Stoeppler, Prickett-Grooms Airport (6Y9), Sidnaw, Michigan

Southeast: Photo by Chuck Kinberger, St. Johns River, Florida

Southwest: Photo by Chet Leach, Gypsum Salt Flats, New Mexico

West: Photo by Ted Waltman, Nikolai Pass, McCarthy, Alaska

West: Photo by Tom Gresham, Sulphur Creek Ranch (ID74), Idaho

West: Photo by Jeremy Lezin, Lake Powell, Utah

West: Photo by Todd Banks, Schafer Meadows (8U2), Montana

West: Photo by Todd Banks, Miracle Mile, Wyoming

International Photo by Charles Christenson, Stafford Lake, British Columbia

Honorable Mentions

West: Photo by Chuck Jarecki, Mexican Mountain, Utah

West: Photo by Chris Aasen, Lower Loon Creek (C53), Idaho