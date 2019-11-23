General Aviation News

Photos illustrate RAF’s mission

The winning entries in the 2019 Recreational Aviation Foundation illustrate the mission of the association, according to officials.

Close to 200 photos were submitted from five geographic regions, including an International category.

“Our judges had difficulty selecting just one winner from each region, finally settling on nine winners and three Honorable Mentions,” officials said.

RAF officials added they were “pleased that photos came from several airfields where the RAF has had an impact.” That includes Schafer Meadows and Ryan Field in Montana; Mexican Mountain in Utah; and Miracle Mile in Wyoming.

Each winner will receive a package of greeting cards with their photo on the front and photo credit on the back.

Winners

  • Midwest: Photo by Heidi Stoeppler, Prickett-Grooms Airport (6Y9), Sidnaw, Michigan
  • Southeast: Photo by Chuck Kinberger, St. Johns River, Florida
  • Southwest: Photo by Chet Leach, Gypsum Salt Flats, New Mexico
  • West: Photo by Ted Waltman, Nikolai Pass, McCarthy, Alaska
  • West: Photo by Tom Gresham, Sulphur Creek Ranch (ID74), Idaho
  • West: Photo by Jeremy Lezin, Lake Powell, Utah
  • West: Photo by Todd Banks, Schafer Meadows (8U2), Montana
  • West: Photo by Todd Banks, Miracle Mile, Wyoming
  • International Photo by Charles Christenson, Stafford Lake, British Columbia

Honorable Mentions

West: Photo by Chuck Jarecki, Mexican Mountain, Utah
West: Photo by Chris Aasen, Lower Loon Creek (C53), Idaho
West: Photo by Jim Stevensen, Ryan Field (2MT1), Montana

