Photos illustrate RAF’s mission

The winning entries in the 2019 Recreational Aviation Foundation illustrate the mission of the association, according to officials.
Close to 200 photos were submitted from five geographic regions, including an International category.
“Our judges had difficulty selecting just one winner from each region, finally settling on nine winners and three Honorable Mentions,” officials said.
RAF officials added they were “pleased that photos came from several airfields where the RAF has had an impact.” That includes Schafer Meadows and Ryan Field in Montana; Mexican Mountain in Utah; and Miracle Mile in Wyoming.
Each winner will receive a package of greeting cards with their photo on the front and photo credit on the back.
