Helicopter pilot saves the day for Florida Young Eagles

By TED LUEBBERS

When scheduling a Young Eagles event, Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) chapter officials are at the mercy of the weather.

That’s what officials with EAA Chapter 534 in Leesburg, Florida, discovered at their Nov. 16, 2019, event. It was a very cloudy and cool day in usually sunny Florida.

And while there was a group of excited kids waiting to become Young Eagles at the Leesburg International Airport (KLEE), where the chapter is based, it didn’t look like the flights would happen.

A group of parents and kids gather at the EAA Chapter 534 hangar at the Leesburg International Airport for the Young Eagles event. (Photos by Mike Smolen).

Included in this group of young people were Boy Scouts from St. Petersburg, Florida, who were working on their aviation merit badge. They needed a flight and a visit to a tower to qualify.

But at 9 a.m., the scheduled start time for flights, KLEE had a cloud level down to 1,300′, providing marginal VFR.

The EAA chapter had two fixed wing aircraft, with their volunteer pilots, sitting on the ramp ready for the Young Eagles. Other pilots who planned to volunteer that day could not fly into the field because of the weather.

It looked like the flights were a no-go, with chapter officials preparing to disappoint all the children gathered for their pre-flight orientation.

In fact, Joel Hargis, president of EAA Chapter 534, was about to cancel the event because the ceiling was so low and he wanted to err on the side of safety.

EAA 534 Chapter pilot Hans-Gunter Vosseler volunteered the use of his turbine powered helicopter to fly Young Eagles.

That’s when Hans-Gunter Vosseler, one of the chapter’s active Young Eagle pilots, stepped in and saved the day with his turbine-powered Eurocopter. Hans had enough room under the overcast to fly his helicopter and not disappoint the Young Eagles. He saved the day!

Hans is in the right seat and a Young Eagle is in the left seat.

Over the last five years, Hans has flown more than 120 Young Eagles. His large helicopter will easily accommodate five passengers per flight.

On this cloudy day, with Hans’ help, the chapter flew 18 Young Eagles and two adult Eagle flights.

EAA Chapter 534 volunteer members guide Young Eagles back and forth to the helicopter. There were 10 volunteers on hand to handle the paper work, and guide folks back and forth safely to the ramp.

Hargis also arranged to have all the kids tour the control tower at the Leesburg Airport to learn more about the job of the air traffic controllers. The Young Eagles flights and the tower tour satisfied what the Boy Scouts needed to qualify for their Aviation Merit Badge.