New app combines maintenance tracking, flight logging and more

A new app has launched that combines required inspections, maintenance tracking, scheduling, and more for general aviation aircraft owners and pilots.

The Coflyt app is available on the Apple and Google Play stores.

Using Coflyt, pilots will be able to automate their aircraft management for better communication across their ownership team, including partners, A&Ps, insurance brokers, or a flying club, according to company officials.

Features include:

Maintenance insights to keep the aircraft ownership team informed about maintenance items or squawks

Aircraft status to view required VFR/IFR inspection statuses

Shared aircraft management to log flights by multiple pilots and analyze usage

The ability to share aircraft information with an A&P or others involved in the aircraft’s management.

Coflyt is able to:

Track FAA compliance with inspections and suggested maintenance

Record squawks and provide visibility to others

Log aircraft flight times and provide reports on usage

Create reservations and view aircraft availability

Share information with all aircraft users

Provide financial tools for partners within the app

“We were aware that the majority of aircraft owners were still keeping their aircraft information and records in an inefficient manner by using paper documents, excel spreadsheets, or other disconnected tools with little to no communication between the involved parties,” said Tal Clark, Coflyt founder. “There were often maintenance issues that were missed and flight logs that were not recorded, so we formed the Coflyt team to provide improved tools for the aviation community.”

A solo plan, which includes two aircraft, is $14 a month. A multi-pilot plan, which includes two aircraft, is $36 a month. Custom plans are also available.