Applications now being accepted for Hayward Air Rally scholarships

The Hayward Air Rally, the longest continually-held proficiency flying event in North America, is offering scholarships for students between the ages of 16 and 18 for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) Air Academy’s summer 2020 program.

Over the last 11 years, the Hayward Air Rally has sent more than 25 students to this unique aviation summer camp.

The scholarships cover the costs of camp tuition and round trip commercial air transportation.

Applicants will be selected through a competitive screening process. Scholarship application materials can be downloaded from the Hayward Air Rally website.

A completed written application, including essay and references, must be received by the Hayward Air Rally by Feb. 1, 2020.

The selection of the scholarship winners will be made by March 1, 2020.

The dates for the Advanced Air Academy are July 24-Aug. 1, 2020.

What is the EAA Air Academy?

Each summer, the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Air Academy offers high school students an opportunity to go to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and learn all about aviation.

Participants spend a week at the Air Academy Lodge in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, immersed in the world of aviation. Instructors help them explore the world of flight through aviation studies, hands-on activities, flight simulation, and many other experiences. The highlight of the week is a flight in a real airplane.

Participants in the EAA Air Academy also get full access to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

The Hayward Air Rally

The annual Hayward Air Rally is staged by the Hayward Air Rally, Inc., a not-for-profit charitable organization with IRS 501(c3) status. Originally conceived by the City of Hayward’s mayor in 1964, the Air Rally’s primary charter is to enhance general aviation safety by encouraging pilots to stay proficient in basic flight and fuel management techniques.

The 56th annual Hayward Air Rally will be held Oct. 1-4, 2020, from Hayward, California, (KHWD) to Laughlin/Bullhead, Arizona (KIFP).