STC approved for Raisbeck composite five-blade prop

SEATTLE — Raisbeck Engineering has received Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval from the FAA for its composite five-blade swept propeller for the Beechcraft King Air 200 series aircraft.

Deliveries are expected to begin in December.

Designed to improve performance and passenger comfort, the new five-blade composite propeller delivers more than 15% greater takeoff acceleration, more than 20% better climb rate, and a 30% noise reduction throughout the aircraft, according to Raisbeck officials.

Manufactured by Hartzell Propeller and made of structural carbon fiber composite with nickel cobalt leading edges to protect against foreign object damage, the composite five-blade swept propellers optimize airfoil efficiency allowing for a larger 96″ diameter propeller with less blade tip noise, company officials explain.

The new propeller system also offers King Air owners an average of 48 pounds total weight savings versus factory-standard propellers, according to Raisbeck officials.