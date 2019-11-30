Attendance up 20% at 2019 DeLand Showcase

Despite occasionally inclement weather, attendance at the DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase, held Nov. 14-16, 2019, at DeLand Municipal Airport in Florida, was up 20% over 2019.

“Sport aviation is alive and well and the truly dedicated flyers out there simply would not let some clouds and sporadic rain keep them from seeing and sharing in all that was new and interesting in the sport aviation universe,” said Jana Filip, Sport Aviation Administrator.

She noted that several exhibitors reported “solid sales” from the show.

Many aircraft on display were light sport or experimental light sport.

The fourth annual edition of the event boasted 26 companies new to the Showcase, resulting in a sold-out exhibitor slate that included some of the most prominent names in the sport aviation business, she added.

Jana Filip beside the Showcase’s mobile runway announcing trailer.

With an all-volunteer staff working under Filip, the showcase promoted a number of new innovations, including a Passport program that provided visitors an incentive to make sure they saw as much of the Showcase as possible and a Short Take-Off and Landing contest.

Filip is studying attendee and exhibitor reports before confirming dates for next year’s Showcase. A decision is expected to be announced shortly, she said.