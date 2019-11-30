Women in Aviation creates Pat Luebke Memorial Scholarship

Women in Aviation has created the Pat Luebke Memorial Scholarship in tribute to Patricia Luebke, a WAI member and a longtime contributor to Aviation for Women and Aviation for Girls magazines.

Luebke passed away Nov. 22, 2019, after a brief illness.

“Pat was a proud member of Women in Aviation International and was the creative force behind many of the organization’s key programs and events, including Take Your Daughter to Conference, which became Girls in Aviation Day; the annual female group photo at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh; a WAI time capsule for our 25-year anniversary; the conference daily newsletters, and the Honor The WASP event on Memorial Day weekend,” association officials noted in a prepared release.

Girls in Aviation Day, sparked by Pat’s creativity, has resulted in approximately 56,150 kids being introduced to aviation so far. Girls in Aviation Day events have been held in Australia, Botswana, Cameroon, Canada, Costa Rica, England, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Netherlands, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, United States, and Zambia.

“Her ideas and creativity have impacted thousands in aviation and her legacy will live on in those she continues to inspire,” officials add.

Pat’s valuable insights were drawn from her decades of experience as a New York City-based freelance writer, editor, and marketing consultant. Starting her aviation career as Flying magazine’s advertising assistant, Pat rose through the ranks and became a vice president for the company.

She worked with a variety of clients, including Avionics News, Sporty’s, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), Lightspeed Aviation, and many others.

“She was especially proud of her work with WAI dedicated to ensuring the development of future leaders in the field and for encouraging women of all ages and backgrounds to be strong and confident,” WAI officials said.

The 2020 scholarship in her honor is designed to encourage WAI members to pursue their own best aviation-related personal development goal.

Applications must be received via email to Donna Wallace no later than Jan. 10, 2020, midnight EST.

Requirements include an active WAI membership through March 2020, a WAI official scholarship application form, a resume (no longer than two pages) and a 500-word essay explaining how you would use the scholarship to further your own aviation personal development goal. If any of Pat’s stories inspired you, please include in your essay. The Pat Luebke Memorial Scholarship will be awarded at the 31st Annual International Women in Aviation Conference, March 5-7, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

You can donate online to the Pat Luebke Memorial Scholarship Fund.