Free webinar looks ahead at what to expect in 2020 for unmanned systems

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) will host a webinar on the outlook for the unmanned aerial systems industry in 2020. The webinar will take place Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at 3 p.m. EST.

2019 saw another year of growth for the unmanned systems community. Capabilities were improved and more systems deployed across all domains. Lyft began using automated vehicles in Las Vegas, drones were called upon to survey damage during the Carr Wildfire, and the Pentagon awarded an $800 million contract to develop unmanned subsurface vehicles.

This webinar is an opportunity to look towards the future and discuss what the next 12 months of innovation, research, testing, and deployment will hold for the industry.

Brian Wynne, the president and CEO of AUVSI, will host the webinar. He will be joined by David St. John-Larkin, a partner with the Unmanned Vehicle Systems Industry Group at Perkins Coie, and Alan Morrison, senior manager, Center for Technology and Innovation, PwC US.

The webinar is sponsored by Perkins Coie and registration is free. Registration closes on Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. EST.