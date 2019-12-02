General Aviation News

New line of clamps introduced

BONDHUS Corporation, through its German subsidiary Heinrich Betz, has introduced a line of steel clamps.

The tools come in a variety of styles, sizes, and handles, according to company officials, including woodworking, malleable cast iron screw clamps and all steel bar clamps, plus hobby and DIY clamps.

Clamps come in lengths from 4”-50” and throat depths from 2”- 7”.

Clamps are available in a variety of handle styles (wood, two-component, T-handle and self-locking).

The tools, which come with a lifetime warranty, can be ordered from Bondhus distributors across the USA.

