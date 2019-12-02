Picture of the Day: Waiting patiently

Nathan Mackey submitted the following photo and note: “This Piper Cub waited patiently to be put back in its hangar as a recent fly-in wound down at Bradford Field (NC05) in Huntersville, N.C.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.