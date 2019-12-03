BendixKing avionics added to Air Plains Services offerings

WELLINGTON, Kansas — Air Plains Services has added BendixKing avionics to its range of cockpit systems.

“BendixKing is quickly returning to the general aviation leadership position it held in the past with its dynamic products and programs, and we’re excited now to be a part of that growth,” said Eric Papon, Air Plains avionics service manager. “We already have a customer signed up for an AeroVue installation, so we know our relationship with BendixKing is going to be popular with our customers.”

Air Plains Services now offers BendixKing’s recently launched upgrade program for Cessna single-engine pistons that includes the AeroVue Touch primary flight display (pictured above), AeroNav multifunction touchscreen navigator, and AeroPoint 200 engine monitor.

Air Plains is also an authorized dealer for TruTrak autopilot systems, now a part of BendixKing.