MT-Propeller awarded STC for new prop on Diamond DA 42

MT-Propeller has received an EASA STC for the installation of its new scimitar design 3-blade hydraulically actuated constant speed propeller on the Diamond DA-42 powered by two Technify Motors GmbH TAE 125-01, TAE 125-02-99, TAE 125-02-114 engines or the Austro Engine GmbH 4E-B.

The FAA STC is in progress.

According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, the installation features the following advantages:

Best vibration damping characteristics for almost vibration free propeller operations

No engine modifications

Ground roll and takeoff distance over 50′ obstacle is reduced by approximately 131′

Climb performance improved by 10%.

The MT-Propeller natural composite blades have no life limitation and are repairable in case of an FOD.