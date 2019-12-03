MT-Propeller awarded STC for new prop on Diamond DA 42

MT-Propeller has received an EASA STC for the installation of its new scimitar design 3-blade hydraulically actuated constant speed propeller on the Diamond DA-42 powered by two Technify Motors GmbH TAE 125-01, TAE 125-02-99, TAE 125-02-114 engines or the Austro Engine GmbH 4E-B.
The FAA STC is in progress.
According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, the installation features the following advantages:
- Best vibration damping characteristics for almost vibration free propeller operations
- No engine modifications
- Ground roll and takeoff distance over 50′ obstacle is reduced by approximately 131′
- Climb performance improved by 10%.
The MT-Propeller natural composite blades have no life limitation and are repairable in case of an FOD.
