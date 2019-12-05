Looking for a special gift for your pilot and adventurer?

Garmin has introduced the limited edition MARQ Signature Set, which includes five watches from the original MARQ watch collection: MARQ Aviator, MARQ Driver, MARQ Captain, MARQ Adventurer and MARQ Athlete.

Priced at $10,000, only 100 sets will be produced, according to Garmin officials.

The production number is engraved on the back of each watch casing, along with a signed letter of authenticity from Garmin President and CEO Cliff Pemble. The set is presented in a handcrafted solid walnut gift box.

MARQ Aviator

With an aviation inspired “swept wing” design, and a titanium bracelet with safety clasp, the MARQ Aviator features a GMT bezel, which gives pilots quick access to two other time zones in addition to the current time, as well as the airport code on the watch face. The MARQ Aviator includes aviation maps and safety features such as Nexrad Weather Radar, airport information, and Garmin cockpit integration.

MARQ Driver

Pre-loaded with more than 250 famous race tracks around the world, MARQ Driver is built for the racing enthusiast with auto lap splits, live delta time and a track time to improve driving. The Track Timer lets the user time cars at the race track and calculate their average speed.

MARQ Captain

For life on the water, MARQ Captain features a regatta timer bezel, coastal charts, tack assist and a port conditions watch face to keep mariners up to speed on the conditions of their port of choice. The watch face shows current wind speed, temperature and tide information, letting the mariner decide if conditions are right for a day on the water.

MARQ Adventurer

Created with the modern explorer in mind, MARQ Adventurer features TOPO mapping, a built-in altimeter, barometer and compass, plus ClimbPro, which provides real-time information on current and upcoming climbs such as gradient, distance, and elevation gain. MARQ Adventurer is compatible with the inReach Mini satellite communicator.

MARQ Athlete

MARQ Athlete includes a V02 max and recovery time scale right on the bezel, so a snapshot of an athlete’s performance is always visible with a glance at the wrist. Additionally, MARQ Athlete includes advanced running dynamics to further track workout stats, measure progress and fine-tune form.