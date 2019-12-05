USS Arizona exhibit opens on anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

The grand opening and formal dedication of the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona Museum’s newest exhibit will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. — the 78th anniversary of the date the USS Arizona sunk after being attacked in Pearl Harbor by Japanese pilots.

“USS-Arizona: Sacred Steel”’ is a walk-around exhibit about the famous battleship, according to museum officials.

The ship served nearly three decades with the U.S. Navy, but is best known for the shocking air attack by the Japanese that destroyed the ship and catapulted the U.S. into World War II.

“It has become a symbol of service, sacrifice, and heroism ever since,” officials note.

The visible superstructure of the USS Arizona after her sinking following the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941. (U.S. Navy photo)

The central focus of the exhibit is a bulkhead section from the ship that the museum received for its permanent collection from the U.S. Navy in the summer of 2019.

The CAF Airbase Arizona Museum has operated from Falcon Field in Mesa for more than 40 years.

The dedication ceremony is free with regular admission ($15 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 12, and $12 for seniors and veterans).