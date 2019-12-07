General Aviation News

Ever wondered what goes into overhauling an aircraft engine?

Bryan Walstrom, the force behind the Experimental Aircraft Channel on YouTube, just posted a video featuring Chris Collum, owner of Airworx, explaining how aircraft engines are overhauled. While the company’s core business is Franklin engines, the Alabama company also does “a good amount of Lycoming and Continental engine work as well,” according to Collum.

