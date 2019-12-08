Picture of the Day: Deep in Desolation

Cory Wolf submitted the following photo and note: “Spring in the Desolation Canyon along the Green River in Utah made for a great backdrop for my 1963 C205 in May 2019. In this remote section of the canyon, access is only possible by floating the river, by foot, or by plane. The pasture/runway has been used for decades to access this area.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.