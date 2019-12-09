Free admission for those 18 and under at Oshkosh 2020

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — Young people ages 18 and under will be admitted free to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2020, as a way to introduce more youth to the possibilities in the world of flight.

The 68th annual Experimental Aircraft Association fly-in convention will be July 20-26 at Wittman Regional Airport.

The Boeing Company is financially supporting this effort for the next two years to encourage more aviation-minded families and their children to attend the event that brings more than 10,000 aircraft from around the world to Oshkosh each year.

“EAA’s mission is growing participation in aviation and in 2019, after EAA reduced admission costs for students, we saw an increased number of families coming to AirVenture,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA’s CEO/chairman of the board. “Inspiring young people and giving them a first look at what’s possible in aviation is only achievable if they can get in the gate. This effort will build on the more than 60 years where AirVenture has earned a reputation as a wonderful family event. We’re incredibly appreciative of Boeing’s support and like EAA, Boeing is committed to inspiring the next generation of aeronautical innovators. Because of Boeing’s belief in our mission, we can invite youth from around the world to experience AirVenture at no cost.”

The free youth admission is available throughout AirVenture week. Along with Boeing’s financial support, a small fee on AirVenture advanced purchase adult admissions and value-added opportunities such as the Aviators Club will support this free admission opportunity for young people, EAA officials noted.

“At Boeing, we aim to inspire and prepare the next generation of innovators, and EAA AirVenture provides a unique opportunity to encourage the natural curiosity of young people,” said William Ampofo, vice president, Business Aviation, General Aviation & OEM Services, Boeing Global Services. “We are proud to provide an opportunity for thousands of youth to experience this world-class event, and be inspired to use their talents, creativity and vision for the future of aviation.”