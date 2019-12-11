Drone community to help FAA develop recreational drone flyer test

The FAA has asked 12 organizations, companies, and educational institutions to help it develop the new recreational drone flyer test.

The test will be “an important opportunity to educate recreational flyers about the rules of the sky as we continue to safely integrate drones into our nation’s airspace,” FAA officials said.

A law passed in 2018 requires recreational drone flyers to pass an online aeronautical knowledge and safety test and carry proof that they have passed the test with them while operating a drone.

In September, the FAA posted a request for information (RFI) asking the drone community to submit suggestions on how best to administer the new recreational knowledge test.

Based on responses to the RFI, the FAA has invited 12 organizations to make recommendations on the administration of the test. These recommendations will assist the agency in developing requirements that potential test administrators must meet. These requirements, and any associated selection criteria for test administrators will be announced on FAA.gov, agency officials said.

The 12 who were invited are: