Video: Warbirds and Van’s RVs

FunPlacesToFly.com just posted a new video to YouTube documenting a trip to Sherman, Texas, for EAA Chapter 323’s pancake breakfast. Smitty Smith reports that all sorts of aircraft flew in, including several warbirds and several Van’s RVs.

