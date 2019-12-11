Video: Warbirds and Van’s RVs

FunPlacesToFly.com just posted a new video to YouTube documenting a trip to Sherman, Texas, for EAA Chapter 323’s pancake breakfast. Smitty Smith reports that all sorts of aircraft flew in, including several warbirds and several Van’s RVs.
