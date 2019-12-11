General Aviation News

Westbound round-the-world record attempt happening now

Flying around the world isn’t for the faint of heart. Especially in a general aviation aircraft.

Efficiency expert Bill Harrelson, flying his Lancair IV (N6ZQ), is mid-attempt as I type this. At present, he’s over the Pacific Ocean enroute to Jakarta from Honolulu.

PHNL-WIHH (Honolulu, Hawaii to Jakarta, Indonesia) via Spidertracks.

His goal? Beat the current westbound round-the-world record set by Max Conrad in 1961. To do that, he’ll need to land in Ontario, California, before Dec. 17 at 01:33:39 Zulu.

His route includes just five stops:

  • Leg 1: Ontario, CA to Honolulu, HI — estimated 13 hours (actual 13 hours, 7 minutes)
  • Leg 2: Honolulu, HI to Jakarta, INA — estimated 31 hours
  • Leg 3: Jakarta, INA to Capetown, ZA -— estimated 29 hours
  • Leg 4: Capetown, ZA to San Juan, PR — estimated 29 hours
  • Leg 5: San Juan, PR to Ontario, CA — estimated 18 hours

Bill is no novice when it comes to long distance flight. Be sure to follow along.

Ben Sclair

Ben Sclair is the Publisher of General Aviation News, a pilot, husband to Deb and dad to Savannah, Brenna and Jack. Oh, and a staunch supporter of general aviation.

