Holiday spirit takes flight at KFTW

FORT WORTH, Texas — Instead of airplanes, Hangar 11N at Meacham International Airport (KFTW) was filled with toys Dec. 11, 2019, as guests of the seventh annual American Aero FTW holiday luncheon filed in with gifts to brighten the holidays for a child in need.

The annual celebration hosted by the FBO benefits the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. This year’s event collected nearly 200 toys and bikes donated by American Aero and its clients, tenants, vendors, and area first responders.

The American Aero team and members of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve show off gifts collected at the FBO’s annual Toys for Tots holiday toy drive.

Since opening its doors in 2012, American Aero has purchased more than 600 bicycles and helped gather another 1,400 gifts. Toys for Tots benefits about 150,000 children throughout North Texas by gathering new, unwrapped toys to distribute as Christmas gifts.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Smith, coordinator for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. “It is truly satisfying to watch that pile of toys and gifts grow and to know that area children will benefit from the generosity of American Aero and the local aviation community.”

“It is gratifying to know that the gifts donated here today will help lift the spirits of children in need this holiday season,” said Robert M. Bass, founder of American Aero.